Mesoscale Discussion – possible new Severe Weather Watch issuance south and east of Chicago

Mesoscale Discussion 1016 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0940 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020 Areas affected...Far eastern Illinois across northern Indiana...southeast Michigan...and much of Ohio. Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely 307... Valid 270240Z - 270415Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...A line of storms which is producing damaging winds from eastern Illinois into south-central Michigan, and continues to sag south. Local watch extensions and/or a downstream watch may be needed. DISCUSSION...Numerous reports of wind damage and measured severe wind gusts have been reported along a line of storms from eastern Illinois into southern Michigan. Most damaging winds have been associated with individual bowing segments embedded within this line. However, despite very strong wind signatures aloft, it does not appear the stronger (70+ kt) winds sampled by KIWX at 3-4kft are reaching the surface based on the recent 52 mph wind gust at KVPZ which was at the apex of the bowing segment associated with the strongest wind signature based on radar. However, the environment continues to remain favorable for damaging winds ahead of this line, and there is potential for some of these stronger winds from aloft to reach the surface. The unstable environment ahead of this line and a strengthening low-level jet (now >50 kts per KIWX VWP between 1-2 km) should sustain the severe weather threat well into the overnight hours. Therefore, a downstream watch will likely be needed. The timing of a new watch remains uncertain as IWX can locally extend watch 307 in the short term, but eventually the line of storms will reach south and east of the IWX CWA which will likely necessitate a new watch if severe convection persists as expected.

