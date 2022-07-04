Edited 10:15PM CDT…

Mesoscale Discussion 1366 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0947 PM CDT Mon Jul 04 2022 Areas affected...portions of far eastern Iowa into far southern Wisconsin...far northern Illinois and southwestern Lower Michigan Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 432... Valid 040947CDT - 041115PM CDT The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 432 continues. SUMMARY...The severe threat continues across Severe Thunderstorm Watch 432. Damaging gusts are the main threat, especially with merging storms. Large hail also possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. DISCUSSION...Warm-air advection and the northward passage of a 500 mb vort max (in northeastern WI) has allowed for the initiation and sustenance of multiple supercells along an east-west line from far eastern IA, spanning eastward along the WI/IL border. Given the lack of strong deep-layer ascent, low-level lift in the form of warm-air advection and the intensification of a low-level jet should sustain storms into the evening hours. The ongoing storms are advancing south-southeast along an MLCAPE gradient (ranging from 1000-3000 J/kg) amid 40+ kts of effective bulk shear, suggesting that updrafts should remain robust and organized, with a damaging gust/large hail threat. Despite the presence of widespread 300+ m2/s2 of effective SRH, regional VWPs show modestly curved hodographs in the surface-3 km layer, with velocity and shear magnitudes rapidly dropping off around 700 mb. In addition, the 850-700 mb layer appears slightly neutral in instability on the 00Z observed DVN sounding. As such, the vertical shear/MLCINH introduced in this layer may be the main limiting factor for a more robust tornado threat. Finally, a locally greater damaging gust threat could materialize with any supercells that congeal and grow upscale into an MCS. This especially may be the case later this evening, when the LLJ veers to more west-southwesterly, aligning more parallel with the line of storms. As such, the severe threat may spread into southwestern Lower Michigan, where a WW issuance may eventually be needed.