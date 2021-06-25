Mesoscale Discussion of t-storms over Illinois-Indiana after 11PM CDT…

   A brief window of strong wind potential may remain across
   eastern Illinois, but the overall convective trends suggest a new
   watch likely will not be needed.

   DISCUSSION...Overall thunderstorm severity continues to wane across
   the old watch areas as evidenced by weakening of MESH cores and warming
   cloud tops. Additionally, given the loss of diurnal heating, low
   level stability should slowly increase overnight, reducing the
   potential for organized, severe thunderstorm outflows and brief
   tornadoes. However, a recent measured wind gust of 59 knots at
   Decatur, IL, reiterates that the wind potential, albeit low, does
   remain. Current thinking is that the overall isolated nature of the
   threat should preclude the need for a new watch.

   The Flash Flood Watch for most of the Chicago area continues in effect
   until 7AM CDT and the Flood Advisory for much of the area south of 
   Chicago remains in effect until 2:30AM CDT (see dark-green and light 
   green-shaded counties respectively on the map below.
