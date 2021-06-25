Mesoscale Discussion of t-storms over Illinois-Indiana after 11PM CDT…

A brief window of strong wind potential may remain across eastern Illinois, but the overall convective trends suggest a new watch likely will not be needed. DISCUSSION...Overall thunderstorm severity continues to wane across the old watch areas as evidenced by weakening of MESH cores and warming cloud tops. Additionally, given the loss of diurnal heating, low level stability should slowly increase overnight, reducing the potential for organized, severe thunderstorm outflows and brief tornadoes. However, a recent measured wind gust of 59 knots at Decatur, IL, reiterates that the wind potential, albeit low, does remain. Current thinking is that the overall isolated nature of the threat should preclude the need for a new watch. The Flash Flood Watch for most of the Chicago area continues in effect until 7AM CDT and the Flood Advisory for much of the area south of Chicago remains in effect until 2:30AM CDT (see dark-green and light green-shaded counties respectively on the map below.