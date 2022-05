MESOSCALE DISCUSSION 0916 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 0337 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 AREAS AFFECTED...PORTIONS OF NORTH AND EASTERN ILLINOIS INTO NORTHEAST INDIANA...EXTREME SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN...FAR NORTHWEST OHIO CONCERNING...SEVERE POTENTIAL...WATCH POSSIBLE VALID 252037Z - 252230Z PROBABILITY OF WATCH ISSUANCE...40 PERCENT SUMMARY...THE THREAT FOR A COUPLE OF BRIEF TORNADOES EXISTS WITH THE STRONGER STORMS THAT CAN EFFECTIVELY INTERACT WITH THE WARM FRONT. CONDITIONS ARE BEING MONITORED FOR THE NEED OF A TORNADO WATCH ISSUANCE PENDING FAVORABLE TRENDS IN SEVERE STORM COVERAGE. DISCUSSION...A SURFACE WARM FRONT CONTINUES TO ADVANCE NORTHWARD ACROSS NORTHERN IL/IN IN ADVANCE OF A 1002 MB SURFACE LOW CENTERED OVER WESTERN MO. ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE WARM FRONT, SKIES HAVE REMAINED PARTLY CLOUDY, ALLOWING FOR AMPLE INSOLATION TO DESTABILIZE A DEEP, MOIST BOUNDARY LAYER. SURFACE TEMPERATURES WARMING INTO THE LOWER 80S AMID 68-69 F DEWPOINTS SUPPORTS 1000 J/KG MLCAPE DESPITE THE PRESENCE OF RELATIVELY POOR TROPOSPHERIC LAPSE RATES. UPPER-LEVEL FLOW ALONG WITH DEEP-LAYER SHEAR AND ASCENT SHOULD REMAIN MODEST ACROSS THE OH VALLEY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SINCE THE SURFACE LOW AND ACCOMPANYING MID-LEVEL TROUGH ARE EXPECTED TO MEANDER WEST OF THE MS RIVER. AS SUCH, THERE ARE QUESTIONS REGARDING HOW ROBUST AND ORGANIZED STORMS WILL BECOME ACROSS THE OH VALLEY. CAM GUIDANCE (INCLUDING THE LAST FEW RUNS OF THE WARN-ON-FORECAST ENSEMBLE) HAS SHOWN SOME DECREASE IN CONVECTIVE COVERAGE AND INTENSITY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. NONETHELESS, BACKED WINDS NEAR THE WARM FRONT OVERSPREAD BY 30-40 KT 925-850 MB SOUTHERLY WINDS (PER 20Z MESOANALYSIS) SUPPORTS MODESTLY CURVED 0-3 KM HODOGRAPHS AND CORRESPONDING 150-200 M2/S2 OF SRH, AS SHOWN BY LOT AND IWX VAD PROFILERS JUST AFTER 20Z. ANY STORMS THAT MANAGE TO ORGANIZE AND INTERACT FAVORABLY WITH THE WARM FRONT MAY EXHIBIT TRANSIENT SUPERCELL STRUCTURES WITH LOW-LEVEL ROTATION, AND ISOLATED TORNADOES WOULD BE POSSIBLE. HOWEVER, CONFIDENCE IS NOT PARTICULARLY HIGH IN A MORE ROBUST TORNADO THREAT GIVEN THE MEDIOCRE LAPSE RATES/DEEP-LAYER SHEAR. AS SUCH, CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE MONITORED FOR SIGNS OF LOCALLY MORE ROBUST STORM ORGANIZATION AND THE SUBSEQUENT NEED FOR A TORNADO WATCH.

