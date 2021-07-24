Mesoscale Discussion – indications of possible Strong/Severe storm development across northern Illinois/NW Indiana this afternoon

Mesoscale Discussion 1341 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0300 PM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 Areas affected...Parts of southern Lake Michigan...northern Illinois and adjacent northwestern Indiana...into parts of southeastern Iowa Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 242000Z - 242200Z Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...Widely scattered to scattered strong thunderstorm development appears increasingly possible through 5-7 PM CDT, particularly around the Greater Chicago metropolitan area, posing a risk for a few strong downbursts. DISCUSSION...Deepening convective development is ongoing along a zone of boundary-layer confluence near/south of a slowly southward advancing convective outflow boundary, with thunderstorms beginning to initiate near/northwest of the Greater Chicago metropolitan area. This coincides with a low-level thermal ridge axis, along which strong daytime heating has contributed to steepening near surface lapse rates and mixed-layer CAPE on the order of 2000+ J/kg. This is also near the southwestern periphery of larger-scale mid-level troughing shifting across and to the east of the Great Lakes vicinity, where 30-40 kt northwesterly flow around 500 mb is contributing to strong deep-layer shear. Although forcing for ascent, particularly in mid/upper levels, may only allow for widely scattered thunderstorm development to the west-southwest of southern Lake Michigan late this afternoon, much of the Greater Chicago metro may be impacted. This could include an upscale growing line or clusters of storms with the potential to produce at least a few strong downbursts.

