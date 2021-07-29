Mesoscale Discussion – indications a severe Thunderstorm Watch across northern Illinois, norther Indiana and southwestern Lower Michigan is likely to be issued soon…Probability 80 percent

   Mesoscale Discussion 1383
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1232 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

   Areas affected...Portions of northern IL/IN and southwestern Lower
   MI

   Concerning...Severe potential...Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely 

   Valid 290532Z - 290700Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent

   SUMMARY...A threat for at least scattered damaging wind gusts should
   continue overnight. Severe Thunderstorm Watch issuance is likely
   soon.

   DISCUSSION...A well-organized MCS is ongoing as of 0530Z across much
   of southern WI. The eastern segment of this MCS is moving
   south-southeastward around 35-45 kt, and multiple reports of damage
   have recently occurred in eastern WI. With its current motion,
   expectations are for this MCS to continue into parts of northern
   IL/IN and perhaps southwestern Lower MI in the next couple of hours.
   Although some convective inhibition is present owing to slight
   nocturnal cooling of the boundary layer, the 00Z sounding from DVN
   did show ample instability with a very moist low-level airmass
   remaining over this region. Given the linear nature of the ongoing
   storms, the presence of at least moderate instability downstream,
   and 35-45 kt of deep-layer shear, at least scattered damaging winds
   should continue to be a threat for several more hours. Accordingly,
   a downstream Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued soon to
   address this threat.

