Mesoscale Discussion – indications a severe Thunderstorm Watch across northern Illinois, norther Indiana and southwestern Lower Michigan is likely to be issued soon…Probability 80 percent

Mesoscale Discussion 1383 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1232 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 Areas affected...Portions of northern IL/IN and southwestern Lower MI Concerning...Severe potential...Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely Valid 290532Z - 290700Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...A threat for at least scattered damaging wind gusts should continue overnight. Severe Thunderstorm Watch issuance is likely soon. DISCUSSION...A well-organized MCS is ongoing as of 0530Z across much of southern WI. The eastern segment of this MCS is moving south-southeastward around 35-45 kt, and multiple reports of damage have recently occurred in eastern WI. With its current motion, expectations are for this MCS to continue into parts of northern IL/IN and perhaps southwestern Lower MI in the next couple of hours. Although some convective inhibition is present owing to slight nocturnal cooling of the boundary layer, the 00Z sounding from DVN did show ample instability with a very moist low-level airmass remaining over this region. Given the linear nature of the ongoing storms, the presence of at least moderate instability downstream, and 35-45 kt of deep-layer shear, at least scattered damaging winds should continue to be a threat for several more hours. Accordingly, a downstream Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued soon to address this threat.

