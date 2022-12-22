   Mesoscale Discussion 2065
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0339 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

   Areas affected...Far eastern Illinois into Indiana...western
   Kentucky...far southern Michigan...and far western Ohio

   Concerning...Snow Squall 

   Valid 222139Z - 230145Z

   SUMMARY...The potential for brief/localized snow squalls will shift
   into Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and western Ohio through the
   evening hours as a strong cold front continues to push east.

   DISCUSSION...A strong cold front continues to push east across IN
   based on latest surface observations, and a broad region of
   post-frontal light to moderate snowfall remains evident from Lake
   Michigan southward into northern AR. Web cams and surface
   observations show pockets of reduced visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4
   mile where moderate snowfall is coincident with 20-25 knot winds
   (gusting to 30-35 knots) across eastern IL. These winds are slightly
    stronger (around 5 knots on average) than depicted by latest
   guidance, and are expected to spread east into IN, parts of KY, and
   western OH behind the surface front through 02 UTC. Surface pressure
   falls in the absence of a strong warm advection regime across the
   Great Lakes region hint that synoptic ascent is increasing as the
   upper jet noses into the lower MS River Valley. Consequently,
   post-frontal precipitation will likely increase as well over the
   next several hours. 

   The combination of gusty surface winds and pockets of moderate
   snowfall will maintain the potential for brief, sporadic snow
   squalls with reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile. Snow squalls may
   be more impactful across parts of far northwest KY into central IN
   where light rainfall ahead of the cold front followed by a rapid
   onset of freezing temperatures may result in flash freezing
   coincident with the brief snow squall conditions.