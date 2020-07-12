Mesoscale Discussion – Eastern Illinois/Western Indiana

Mesoscale Discussion 1195 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1042 PM CDT Sat Jul 11 2020 Areas affected...Eastern IL...Western IN Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 359... Valid 120342Z - 120515Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 359 continues. SUMMARY...Localized wind/hail threat will be noted with squall line as it spreads into western Indiana. New watch is being considered. DISCUSSION...Remnants of earlier MCV have progressed across central IN into northern KY. Associated arcing band of convection with outflow stretches across KY/southwestern IN into southeast IL, immediately ahead of approaching squall line. While much of IN has stabilized somewhat due to earlier convection, a well-established squall line approaching the IL/IN border has yet to weaken appreciably. This activity will spread southeast with some threat for wind/hail, at lest for the next few hours, as it's supported by a digging short-wave trough.

