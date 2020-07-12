WATCH LIVE
Mesoscale Discussion – Eastern Illinois/Western Indiana

Mesoscale Discussion 1195
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1042 PM CDT Sat Jul 11 2020

   Areas affected...Eastern IL...Western IN

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 359...

   Valid 120342Z - 120515Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 359
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Localized wind/hail threat will be noted with squall line
   as it spreads into western Indiana. New watch is being considered.

   DISCUSSION...Remnants of earlier MCV have progressed across central
   IN into northern KY. Associated arcing band of convection with
   outflow stretches across KY/southwestern IN into southeast IL,
   immediately ahead of approaching squall line. While much of IN has
   stabilized somewhat due to earlier convection, a well-established
   squall line approaching the IL/IN border has yet to weaken
   appreciably. This activity will spread southeast with some threat
   for wind/hail, at lest for the next few hours, as it's supported by
   a digging short-wave trough.

