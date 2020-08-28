Mesoscale Discussion – Areas affected…Southeastern Iowa…Southern Wisconsin…and Northern Illinois

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466...covering portions of SW 
   Wisconsin, NW Illinois, and eastern Iowa until 9PM CDT...

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Strong-to-severe storms across east-central Iowa and along
   the SW Wisconsin- NW Illinois border continue to advance southeastward
   along/ahead of the cold front.  A downstream watch is possible and
   convective trends will continue to be monitored.

   DISCUSSION...Ascent associated with an approaching midlevel
   shortwave trough and surface convergence along a cold front have led
   to the development of a broken line of strong-to-severe
   thunderstorms from southwestern Wisconsin into southeastern Iowa. 
   With northwesterly deep-layer shear largely orthogonal to the cold
   front, storms have remained semi-discrete to this point.  As the
   storms continue to advance to the east-southeast, the effective bulk
   shear (~35 knots per mesoanalysis) may be slightly less supportive
   of organized updrafts, but MLCAPE around 1500 J/kg should be
   sufficient to support a continued threat of severe hail and damaging
   winds until the boundary layer stabilizes this evening.  Convective
   trends will continue to be monitored for the need of a downstream
   watch.

