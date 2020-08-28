Mesoscale Discussion – Areas affected…Southeastern Iowa…Southern Wisconsin…and Northern Illinois

Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466...covering portions of SW Wisconsin, NW Illinois, and eastern Iowa until 9PM CDT... The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 466 continues. SUMMARY...Strong-to-severe storms across east-central Iowa and along the SW Wisconsin- NW Illinois border continue to advance southeastward along/ahead of the cold front. A downstream watch is possible and convective trends will continue to be monitored. DISCUSSION...Ascent associated with an approaching midlevel shortwave trough and surface convergence along a cold front have led to the development of a broken line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms from southwestern Wisconsin into southeastern Iowa. With northwesterly deep-layer shear largely orthogonal to the cold front, storms have remained semi-discrete to this point. As the storms continue to advance to the east-southeast, the effective bulk shear (~35 knots per mesoanalysis) may be slightly less supportive of organized updrafts, but MLCAPE around 1500 J/kg should be sufficient to support a continued threat of severe hail and damaging winds until the boundary layer stabilizes this evening. Convective trends will continue to be monitored for the need of a downstream watch.

