Mesoscale Discussion 1184 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0804 PM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 Areas affected...portions of north-central Illinois into east-central Kansas Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373... Valid 160104Z - 160230Z CORRECTED FOR GRAPHIC The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373 continues. SUMMARY...The severe threat across Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373 continues. Large hail and damaging gusts remain the primary severe threat into the evening hours. Storms along the Mississippi River may progress into a modestly favorable environment across north-central Illinois, and a WW issuance may be needed downstream in the next couple of hours. DISCUSSION...A line of multicells and transient supercells has become established along the trailing cold front from the WI/IL border into east-central KS over the past few hours, with a few of the storms producing gusts up to 70 mph and sub-severe hail. Ahead of the cold front/storms, a narrow corridor of minimal MLCINH remains, with up to 2000 J/kg MLCAPE noted via the 00z mesoanalysis. With widespread 40+ kts effective bulk shear in place, transient supercells will remain capable of producing damaging gusts and large hail so long as the boundary-layer airmass remains buoyant. Guidance suggests that a buoyant airmass will remain in place for at least a few more hours, including in north-central IL, which may need a WW issuance in the next couple of hours if storms can remain organized.

