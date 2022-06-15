   Mesoscale Discussion 1184
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0804 PM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022

   Areas affected...portions of north-central Illinois into
   east-central Kansas

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373...

   Valid 160104Z - 160230Z

   CORRECTED FOR GRAPHIC

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The severe threat across Severe Thunderstorm Watch 373
   continues. Large hail and damaging gusts remain the primary severe
   threat into the evening hours. Storms along the Mississippi River
   may progress into a modestly favorable environment across
   north-central Illinois, and a WW issuance may be needed downstream
   in the next couple of hours.

   DISCUSSION...A line of multicells and transient supercells has
   become established along the trailing cold front from the WI/IL
   border into east-central KS over the past few hours, with a few of
   the storms producing gusts up to 70 mph and sub-severe hail. Ahead
   of the cold front/storms, a narrow corridor of minimal MLCINH
   remains, with up to 2000 J/kg MLCAPE noted via the 00z mesoanalysis.
   With widespread 40+ kts effective bulk shear in place, transient
   supercells will remain capable of producing damaging gusts and large
   hail so long as the boundary-layer airmass remains buoyant. Guidance
   suggests that a buoyant airmass will remain in place for at least a
   few more hours, including in north-central IL, which may need a WW
   issuance in the next couple of hours if storms can remain organized.