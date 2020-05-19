Chicago Weather: May 2020 is now the wettest on record

CHICAGO — May 2020 is officially the wettest on record in 150 years of official rainfall observations — and the month isn’t over.

This May’s total rainfall through 8 a.m. Tuesday, stands at 8.33.” And Skilling said he’s confident “we’ll be adding to the month’s rainfall total.”

A normal May produces 3.68″, based on the 1980 to 2010 30-year smoothed average, which is what is referred to as the “normal.”

Normals are updated at the conclusion of every decade which will take place at the end of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, this marks three straight years of setting new May precipitation records.

