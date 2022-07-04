

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1119 PM CDT, numerous severe thunderstorm were located over northern Illinois all moving east-southeast at 35 kt. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Calumet Harbor, Wilmette Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor, Diversy Harbor and DuSable Harbor.

