
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...

  Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 1119 PM CDT, numerous severe thunderstorm were located over
  northern Illinois all moving east-southeast at 35 kt.

  HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
           winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher
           waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Harrison-Dever Crib, Calumet Harbor, Wilmette Harbor, Montrose
  Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor, Diversy
  Harbor and DuSable Harbor.