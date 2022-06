Update 8:15PM CDT…

The Marine Warning has been cancelled – storms have moved out of the area.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Update 7:57PM CDT…

.A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND... OPEN WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... AT 731 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER INDIANA HARBOR, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS TO NEARLY 50 KNOTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BELMONT HARBOR, DIVERSY HARBOR AND DUSABLE HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. THUNDERSTORMS CAN PRODUCE SUDDEN WATERSPOUTS. WATERSPOUTS CAN EASILY OVERTURN BOATS AND CREATE LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SEAS. SEEK SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY. _______________________________________________________________

