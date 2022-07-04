Update 10:53PM CDT...

..A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT... For the following areas... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 1053 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 25 nm east of Winthrop Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. _________________________________________________________________

Update 10:31PM CDT…

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT... For the following areas... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... At 1031 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 nm east of Winthrop Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters. _________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Winthrop Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Winthrop Harbor.