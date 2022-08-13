The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois to have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon through early evening.

Satellite and radar imagery early Saturday morning showed thunderstorms developing along an upper-level trough and associated cold front from NW Wisconsin to eastern Nebraska. Passage of this disturbance into the Chicago metro area will coincide with a diurnal increase in instability bringing the possibility of isolated large hail and damaging winds.

The complete SPS discussion is given below:

Radar mosaic at 8:25 AM CDT courtesy of College of DuPage.
Day 1 Convective Outlook  
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0748 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

   Valid 131300Z - 141200Z

   ...THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE
   NORTHERN HIGH PLAINS AND MIDWEST...

   ...SUMMARY...
   Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the
   northern High Plains and Midwest late this afternoon and evening.

   ...Northern High Plains including Montana/North Dakota...
   Near the crest of the prevalent upper ridge, an ejecting shortwave
   trough emerging from the Canadian Rockies should at least glancingly
   influence the region later today, while a monsoon-related subtle
   disturbance or two may also be factors.

   Strong boundary-layer heating across Montana into western North
   Dakota should effectively remove inhibition by around 21-22z.
   Isolated thunderstorms may develop near the lee trough/weak front
   where low-level convergence and low-level moisture/buoyancy should
   be maximized near/after peak heating. Wind profiles could support a
   few slow-moving supercells particularly with any development across
   extreme eastern Montana and far western North Dakota. If storms
   develop, large hail and damaging winds would be a concern.

   Otherwise, scattered high-based convection will once again develop
   across the mountains/higher elevations of eastern Idaho into
   southwest/central Montana. This activity should spread northeastward
   with an attendant threat for strong/locally severe winds through
   early/mid evening.

   ...Midwest late this afternoon/early evening...
   A weak/subtle mid-level perturbation or two amidst moderately strong
   northwesterlies aloft will influence the potential for strong/severe
   thunderstorm development later today. This will particularly be the
   case near a surface low/triple point vicinity and
   southeastward-moving cold front across far eastern Iowa and southern
   Wisconsin/northern Illinois. A semi-narrow corridor of higher
   moisture content and greater heating/surface-based destabilization
   should materialize into mid/late-afternoon within the aforementioned
   corridor. At least isolated thunderstorms may develop shortly after
   peak heating or by around sunset. Forecast soundings suggest ample
   vertical shear/buoyancy for slow-moving supercells if/where storms
   develop. A few instances of severe wind and hail will be possible
   and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out near the surface low/warm
   front vicinity.

   ..Guyer/Broyles.. 08/13/2022