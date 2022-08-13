The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois to have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon through early evening.

Satellite and radar imagery early Saturday morning showed thunderstorms developing along an upper-level trough and associated cold front from NW Wisconsin to eastern Nebraska. Passage of this disturbance into the Chicago metro area will coincide with a diurnal increase in instability bringing the possibility of isolated large hail and damaging winds.

The complete SPS discussion is given below:

Radar mosaic at 8:25 AM CDT courtesy of College of DuPage.

Day 1 Convective Outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0748 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 Valid 131300Z - 141200Z ...THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE NORTHERN HIGH PLAINS AND MIDWEST... ...SUMMARY... Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the northern High Plains and Midwest late this afternoon and evening. ...Northern High Plains including Montana/North Dakota... Near the crest of the prevalent upper ridge, an ejecting shortwave trough emerging from the Canadian Rockies should at least glancingly influence the region later today, while a monsoon-related subtle disturbance or two may also be factors. Strong boundary-layer heating across Montana into western North Dakota should effectively remove inhibition by around 21-22z. Isolated thunderstorms may develop near the lee trough/weak front where low-level convergence and low-level moisture/buoyancy should be maximized near/after peak heating. Wind profiles could support a few slow-moving supercells particularly with any development across extreme eastern Montana and far western North Dakota. If storms develop, large hail and damaging winds would be a concern. Otherwise, scattered high-based convection will once again develop across the mountains/higher elevations of eastern Idaho into southwest/central Montana. This activity should spread northeastward with an attendant threat for strong/locally severe winds through early/mid evening. ...Midwest late this afternoon/early evening... A weak/subtle mid-level perturbation or two amidst moderately strong northwesterlies aloft will influence the potential for strong/severe thunderstorm development later today. This will particularly be the case near a surface low/triple point vicinity and southeastward-moving cold front across far eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois. A semi-narrow corridor of higher moisture content and greater heating/surface-based destabilization should materialize into mid/late-afternoon within the aforementioned corridor. At least isolated thunderstorms may develop shortly after peak heating or by around sunset. Forecast soundings suggest ample vertical shear/buoyancy for slow-moving supercells if/where storms develop. A few instances of severe wind and hail will be possible and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out near the surface low/warm front vicinity. ..Guyer/Broyles.. 08/13/2022