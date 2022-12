Thursday will feel like March with breezy southerly winds, cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday night as a cold front moves through the region.

Temperatures will fall from the mid-50s at midnight to the upper 30s Friday morning and that’s where the mercury will hold throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Spotty rain or snow showers are possible Friday night.