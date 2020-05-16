Many Chicago area rivers in flood – additional rains expected Sunday

Many Chicago area rivers remain in flood Saturday with runoff from recent rains still funneling into the tributaries and main rivers (green-shaded areas on the headlined map depict rivers under Flood Warnings or near-bankfull Advisories). Soils are pretty well soaked, so the additional rains of possibly an inch or more and subsequent almost direct runoff expected with a very slow-moving low pressure system that will track east across northern Illinois into Indiana during the next 24 to 36-hours, means rivers will likely extend the period of and enhance existing flooding.

The National Weather Prediction Center has most of our area along and south of Interstate-80 in a Marginal Risk for flood-producing rainfall later tonight (green-shaded area on the map 1 below). Their forecast for Sunday/Sunday night keeps a good portion of our area in the Marginal Risk with the stronger Slight Risk for flood-producing rains (yellow-shaded area on Map 2 below) from about Chicago south and east.

Note on the third map below, the National Storm Prediction Center also has the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for potential strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon/evening – the deepening cold low pressure aloft expected to create increasingly unstable atmospheric conditions here.

Below the maps is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Map 1 Saturday Night Excessive rainfall Outlook
Map 2 Sunday Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Map 3 Sunday Severe Weather Outlook 
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood 
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    16.07  07 AM Sat   0.36

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.45  06 AM Sat   0.99 ADVISORY
Gurnee                 7.0     8.18  06 AM Sat   0.93 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.90  07 AM Sat   2.15 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    15.28  07 AM Sat   0.54 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    13.83  07 AM Sat   1.00 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     7.72  07 AM Sat   0.64 MINOR

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.86  06 AM Sat  -0.13 MINOR
Montgomery            13.5    14.09  07 AM Sat  -0.24 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    14.71  07 AM Sat   3.72 MODERATE

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.92  06 AM Sat   0.77 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    13.58  07 AM Sat   1.25 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    12.52  07 AM Sat   1.56 MINOR
Shorewood              6.5     6.29  07 AM Sat   1.60 MINOR

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     9.70  06 AM Sat   2.98
Foresman              18.0    11.99  07 AM Sat   3.14
Chebanse              16.0     9.33  07 AM Sat   2.20
Iroquois              18.0    11.49  07 AM Sat   3.70

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.34  07 AM Sat   2.00

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.92  07 AM Sat   1.44
Kouts                 11.0     9.51  07 AM Sat   2.02
Shelby                10.5    10.89  07 AM Sat   2.22 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     5.12  07 AM Sat   0.03 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     5.26  07 AM Sat   0.46

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.14  06 AM Sat  -1.65

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     5.11  07 AM Sat  -0.68

Munster (H            12.0    10.36  07 AM Sat  -0.85
South Holland         16.5    11.60  07 AM Sat  -0.10

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0    13.81  07 AM Sat   7.46

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.55  07 AM Sat   2.16
Leonore               16.0    12.17  07 AM Sat   1.08

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    15.96  07 AM Sat   6.23 MINOR
Ottawa               463.0   465.03  06 AM Sat   4.47 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    23.86  07 AM Sat   4.80 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     9.44  07 AM Sat  -0.23

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.67  06 AM Sat   1.41 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    13.17  06 AM Sat   3.48 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     9.08  07 AM Sat   0.59

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     5.80  06 AM Sat   0.21
Latham Park            9.0     6.25  06 AM Sat   0.22
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.13  07 AM Sat   0.16
Byron                 13.0    11.68  07 AM Sat   2.45 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.92  06 AM Sat   1.24 ADVISORY

