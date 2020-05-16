Many Chicago area rivers in flood – additional rains expected Sunday

Many Chicago area rivers remain in flood Saturday with runoff from recent rains still funneling into the tributaries and main rivers (green-shaded areas on the headlined map depict rivers under Flood Warnings or near-bankfull Advisories). Soils are pretty well soaked, so the additional rains of possibly an inch or more and subsequent almost direct runoff expected with a very slow-moving low pressure system that will track east across northern Illinois into Indiana during the next 24 to 36-hours, means rivers will likely extend the period of and enhance existing flooding.

The National Weather Prediction Center has most of our area along and south of Interstate-80 in a Marginal Risk for flood-producing rainfall later tonight (green-shaded area on the map 1 below). Their forecast for Sunday/Sunday night keeps a good portion of our area in the Marginal Risk with the stronger Slight Risk for flood-producing rains (yellow-shaded area on Map 2 below) from about Chicago south and east.

Note on the third map below, the National Storm Prediction Center also has the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for potential strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon/evening – the deepening cold low pressure aloft expected to create increasingly unstable atmospheric conditions here.

Below the maps is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Map 1 Saturday Night Excessive rainfall Outlook

Map 2 Sunday Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Map 3 Sunday Severe Weather Outlook

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 16.07 07 AM Sat 0.36 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.45 06 AM Sat 0.99 ADVISORY Gurnee 7.0 8.18 06 AM Sat 0.93 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 12.90 07 AM Sat 2.15 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 15.28 07 AM Sat 0.54 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.83 07 AM Sat 1.00 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 7.72 07 AM Sat 0.64 MINOR Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.86 06 AM Sat -0.13 MINOR Montgomery 13.5 14.09 07 AM Sat -0.24 MINOR Dayton 12.0 14.71 07 AM Sat 3.72 MODERATE East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 19.92 06 AM Sat 0.77 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 13.58 07 AM Sat 1.25 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 12.52 07 AM Sat 1.56 MINOR Shorewood 6.5 6.29 07 AM Sat 1.60 MINOR Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 9.70 06 AM Sat 2.98 Foresman 18.0 11.99 07 AM Sat 3.14 Chebanse 16.0 9.33 07 AM Sat 2.20 Iroquois 18.0 11.49 07 AM Sat 3.70 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 7.34 07 AM Sat 2.00 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.92 07 AM Sat 1.44 Kouts 11.0 9.51 07 AM Sat 2.02 Shelby 10.5 10.89 07 AM Sat 2.22 MODERATE Momence 5.0 5.12 07 AM Sat 0.03 MINOR Wilmington 6.5 5.26 07 AM Sat 0.46 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 6.14 06 AM Sat -1.65 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 5.11 07 AM Sat -0.68 Munster (H 12.0 10.36 07 AM Sat -0.85 South Holland 16.5 11.60 07 AM Sat -0.10 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 13.81 07 AM Sat 7.46 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 6.55 07 AM Sat 2.16 Leonore 16.0 12.17 07 AM Sat 1.08 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 15.96 07 AM Sat 6.23 MINOR Ottawa 463.0 465.03 06 AM Sat 4.47 MINOR La Salle 20.0 23.86 07 AM Sat 4.80 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 9.44 07 AM Sat -0.23 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 5.67 06 AM Sat 1.41 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 13.17 06 AM Sat 3.48 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 9.08 07 AM Sat 0.59 Rock River Rockton 10.0 5.80 06 AM Sat 0.21 Latham Park 9.0 6.25 06 AM Sat 0.22 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.13 07 AM Sat 0.16 Byron 13.0 11.68 07 AM Sat 2.45 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 12.92 06 AM Sat 1.24 ADVISORY