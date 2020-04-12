Low pressure/cold front brings another round of strong northwest winds later tonight/Monday

Low pressure will deepen in the central plains and moves northeastward on this Easter Sunday – the center of low pressure and associated cold front passing through our area around midnight. Clouds will slowly thicken today with increasing chances of rain, possibly even some thunder, especially this evening when winds will pick up out of the south.

Behind the low pressure/cold front winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen with gust 40 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1AM until Noon Monday – winds gradually diminishing after that as the low pressure pulls away to the northeast. Much colder air will flow into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Monday with temperatures struggling to reach the 40-degree mark along with scattered snow flurries.