Mostly clear tonight and comfortable. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Low 66.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Wednesday Forecast: A few morning clouds then clearing. Mild for the season & breezy. N 10-20 mph

High 80, mid 70s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for our dry streak to last most of the week with temps for highs in the mid to low 80s and lots of sun. Chance of showers/t’storms comes back into Chicago by late Friday. Warmer & more humid over the weekend as highs get to near 90 with a chance of showers/t’storms.