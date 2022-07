Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for Friday with lots of clouds and some light morning rain. Temps in the comfortable mid 70s with some clearing by the evening likely. The weekend looks pleasant with 70s and Saturday and low 80s on Sunday, lower humidity but some nice sunshine. Back towards 90 by Monday.