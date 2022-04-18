Breezy conditions tonight with a few rain and snow showers. Winds: W 15-25, G30 mph. Low: 35.Interactive Radar: Track showers and storms here

Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy morning, increasing PM clouds and milder. Winds: N 10-15. High: 51, cooler by the lake.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The extended outlook calls for some Wednesday late day light rain but temps back in the mid to upper 50s. The chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms continues into Thursday and Friday as temps warm into the mid to upper 60s. Some mid to upper 70s on Saturday with a slight chance of some showers. Sunday still mild with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and a chance of showers.