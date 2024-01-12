CHICAGO — Chicago is in the midst of its second snowstorm of the week with bitter cold temperatures to follow.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and city officials will provide an update on the city’s plans amid the winter storm and chilling temperatures in days to follow.

Several winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued. Hundreds of schools are closed today due to the snowstorm.

The city’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog