LIVE BLOG: Tornado Warning issued for Will, SW part of Cook County until 3:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Will County and the far southwest corner of Cook County until 3:45 p.m. That includes Joliet, Orland Park, Orland Hills and Frankfort.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.
Multiple Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued southwest of the Chicago area and are moving at around 30 mph.
Follow our live blog below.
3:05 p.m.
2:50 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Will, Kendall and Grundy counties until 3:30 p.m.
2:25 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Livingston County.
2:15 p.m.