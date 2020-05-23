LIVE BLOG: Tornado Warning issued for Will, SW part of Cook County until 3:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Will County and the far southwest corner of Cook County until 3:45 p.m. That includes Joliet, Orland Park, Orland Hills and Frankfort.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Multiple Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued southwest of the Chicago area and are moving at around 30 mph.

Follow our live blog below.

3:05 p.m.

⚠️Tornado Warning until 3:45PM for Will County & far SW Cook County. https://t.co/pg1pv1axmn — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 23, 2020

2:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Will, Kendall and Grundy counties until 3:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has bee issued for Will, Kendall and Grundy County. #ilwx https://t.co/7bzvcBNzLt — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) May 23, 2020

2:25 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Livingston County.

Tornado Warning for Livingston County until 2:45PM. Storm is moving east at 30mph and capable of producing a tornado. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/FmB9JGC3e9 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) May 23, 2020

2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle Counties until 3:15PM. 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail possible. Tornado also possible. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/XbsBALg9ax — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) May 23, 2020