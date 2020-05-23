LIVE BLOG: Tornado Warning issued for Will, SW part of Cook County until 3:45 p.m.

Weather

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Will County and the far southwest corner of Cook County until 3:45 p.m. That includes Joliet, Orland Park, Orland Hills and Frankfort.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Multiple Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued southwest of the Chicago area and are moving at around 30 mph.

Follow our live blog below.

3:05 p.m.

2:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Will, Kendall and Grundy counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:25 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Livingston County.

2:15 p.m.

