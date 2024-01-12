CHICAGO — A winter storm has moved into the Chicago area Friday and is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow in some parts.

Several winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued. Hundreds of schools are closed today due to the anticipated incoming storm.

Follow our live blog for the latest forecast, road and travel conditions:

6:15 a.m. – BREAKING NEWS – A ground stop has been issued at O’Hare International Airport, hundreds of flights canceled due to storm. For latest flight info, go to: www.flightaware.com.

6:30 a.m. – Travel times continue to climb. Tune into WGN Morning News, Brhett Vickery has your latest road conditions.

Travel times continue to climb. @BrhettVickery has your latest road conditions on @WGNMorningNews. pic.twitter.com/rJR5eiH3o0 — Lauren Jiggetts (@laurenjiggetts) January 12, 2024

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog