Line of strong thunderstorms heading into Chicago area, break from the heat coming this week

CHICAGO — A line of strong storms capable of high winds are heading towards the Chicago area Sunday night, although officials say severe conditions are not expected.

Strong thunderstorms capable of gusts as high as 50 mph may continue for a couple hours Sunday night before weakening, although the National Weather Service says the odds of a storm watch being issued are at only 20 percent.

Here's the latest guidance from the NWS: A line of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms stretches from ear east-central IA northeastward through southern WI into northern Lower MI. These storms are occurring in a weakly to moderately unstable environment with MLCAPE values from 1500-2500 J/kg. Steep low level lapse rates and high PW values near 2 inches will largely support strong downburst winds. While the downstream airmass will remain unstable, weak effective shear and poor midlevel lapse rates will limit the longevity of the this organized line. Most recent radar data from KMKX shows an outflow boundary is currently surging ahead of the main line of storms. This will further act to weaken convection in the absence of a stronger cold pool and developing rear-inflow jet. Due to these factors, convection is likely near peak intensity and is expected to gradually weaken with south/southeastward extent over the next few hours.