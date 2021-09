Line of severe thunderstorms exiting the Chicago area.

The line of severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds, large hail, intense lightning, heavy downpours and one reported tornado to the area earlier this afternoon will continue moving southeastward across east central Illinois, northern and central Indiana this evening.

The following is a list of severe weather occurrences reported to the NWS as of 5 PM CDT:

Reports of severe weather across the Chicago area received Tuesday, 9/7/21 as of 5 PM CDT



1255 PM HAIL 1 NNW TIMBERLANE 42.35N 88.87W

09/07/2021 E1.75 INCH BOONE IL TRAINED SPOTTER

1259 PM HAIL HARVARD 42.42N 88.62W

09/07/2021 E1.00 INCH MCHENRY IL TRAINED SPOTTER

0129 PM TSTM WND GST 2 SE BULL VALLEY 42.29N 88.32W

09/07/2021 M68 MPH MCHENRY IL TRAINED SPOTTER

0127 PM HAIL WOODSTOCK 42.32N 88.45W

09/07/2021 E1.50 INCH MCHENRY IL TRAINED SPOTTE

0130 PM HAIL ROUND LAKE 42.36N 88.09W

09/07/2021 E1.00 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC

0130 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSW PRAIRIE GROVE 42.26N 88.28W

09/07/2021 MCHENRY IL TRAINED SPOTTER

NUMEROUS TREE BRANCHES DOWNED AND SNAPPED, LARGE BRANCH BLOCKING WESTBOUND LANE OF IL-176. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

152 PM TSTM WND GST 2 SE WHEELING 42.12N 87.90W

09/07/2021 M58 MPH COOK IL ASOS

0129 PM HAIL ROUND LAKE 42.35N 88.09W

09/07/2021 E1.00 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC

0225 PM HAIL EARLVILLE 41.59N 88.92W

09/07/2021 E2.00 INCH LA SALLE IL PUBLIC

MULTIPLE REPORTS OF HAIL UP TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER IN AND NEAR EARLVILLE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

0255 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SE LISBON 41.43N 88.42W

09/07/2021 M61 MPH GRUNDY IL ASOS

WIND GUST OF 61 MPH (53 KTS) REPORTED BY C09 ASOS.

0259 PM TSTM WND DMG 3 WSW PLATTVILLE 41.51N 88.43W

09/07/2021 KENDALL IL TRAINED SPOTTER

REPORT OF TREE BRANCHES AND LIMBS DOWNED BY WINDS ESTIMATED TO BE 60 TO 65 MPH.

0255 PM TSTM WND GST 3 E LISBON 41.47N 88.42W

09/07/2021 M72 MPH KENDALL IL TRAINED SPOTTER

0301 PM TORNADO 2 NNW MINOOKA 41.48N 88.27W

09/07/2021 KENDALL IL TRAINED SPOTTER

TWO SPOTTERS REPORTED THAT A BRIEF TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NORTH OF MINOOKA. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

0315 PM TSTM WND DMG MINOOKA 41.46N 88.26W

09/07/2021 GRUNDY IL TRAINED SPOTTER

SPOTTER REPORTS TREE BRANCHES DOWN. WINDS WERE ESTIMATED TO BE 60 MPH.

0342 PM TSTM WND DMG PEOTONE 41.34N 87.79W

09/07/2021 WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER

8 INCH DIAMETER TREE LIMBS DOWNED. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

0324 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 WNW MANHATTAN 41.43N 88.00W

09/07/2021 WILL IL STORM CHASER

PICTURE OF UTILITY POLLS SNAPPED AT THE BASE RELAYED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA. TIME IS ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

0255 PM TSTM WND DMG MORRIS 41.36N 88.42W

09/07/2021 GRUNDY IL TRAINED SPOTTER

NUMEROUS TREES AND WIRES DOWNED IN AND AROUND MORRIS.

0410 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 ENE CHANNAHON 41.44N 88.20W

09/07/2021 WILL IL LAW ENFORCEMENT

REPORT OF A TREE DOWN ON SB I-55 AT US 6 AND OVERTURNED SEMI TRUCK ON I-55 AT ARSENAL.