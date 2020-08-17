Lightning kills 1, injures more in rare California thunderstorm

Lightning and thunderstorms are rae occurrences in coastal California. So what happened Sunday caught many there by surprise as waves of thunderstorms swept off the Pacific. t began many hours before daybreak and unleashed unusually prolific lightning.

Lightning with one of the storms killed a 20-year-old and injured 13 others, one critically, on a packed Venice, California beach. Eight had to be transported to hospitals. One is listed in critical condition; six others in fair condition.

The same storm had struck Catalina Island only minutes earlier injuring a golfer.

Most of the Venice Beach injuries involved beachgoers in and near the water and involved a single lightning strike which sent a surge of electricity through the water, reported a fire department spokesperson. It is reported to have occurred at 2:51 pm Pacific time. There had been thunderstorms in the forecast.

The fatality was a surfer who initially disappeared in the water but was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest by fire department emergency responders shortly after the lightning strike which generated lightning many there likened to a sonic boom.

Another of the injured had been playing volleyball on the beach and said he felt as if someone had punched him in the head. His muscles locked up and he fell to the ground in the wake of the lightning strike. He is quoted as saying, “I looked up and everybody else was falling over.”



One of those on the beach reported to a KABC-TV reporter than the thunderstorm seemed to come out of nowhere. Many on the beach reported being knocked down, according to local media reports, and lifeguards raced to pull victims out of the water.

The cool waters of the Pacific generally limit thunderstorm development, especially in coastal California. But the state is in the midst of a heat wave which played a role in generating such strong storms with their unusually active lightning.

Between 1959 and 2012, 31 Californians have been killed by lightning compared to 458 over the same period in Florida and 215 in Texas.

Earlier Sunday, in the pre-sunrise darkness, dramatic lightning displays lit up the skies over Pacifica, California, a little under 12 miles south of San Francisco. A storm chaser there who identifies himself as “Jeff”, posted the photos included in my Facebook post.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Forecast Office posted radar animation with superimposed lightning data earlier today.



Lightning detection gear onboard the GOES-17 weather satellite produced this GLM (Geostationary Lightning Mapper) data showing lightning sweeping off the Pacific into coastal California.

