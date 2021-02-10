Light snow today – minor accumulations before ending later this afternoon/early evening

Light snow will spread over the Chicago area today with an inch or two accumulations in some areas – better chance of accumulations along and south of the I-88/290 and I-80 corridors (see map below). Temperatures will work their way up out of single digits into the teens this afternoon, but be cold enough to reduce the effect of road applications and allow slick conditions to develop, especially on side roads, streets and sidewalks.

Skies should clear later this evening with a cold night ahead – lows Thursday morning, especially northern portions could be well below zero with -15 to -20-degree wind chills.

Current Weather Radar Mosaic