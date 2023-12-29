Clouds blocked all sun a second consecutive day as rains eased Friday. December—typically Chicago’s cloudiest month of the year—has been even cloudier than usual this year. The month, which typically hosts about 40% of its possible sun has generated just 32% of its possible sun to date in 2023. That’s only 80% of December’s typically paltry allotment of sunshine.

Total storm rainfall out of this slow moving system has come to 0.27″ at O’Hare and 0.37″ at Midway.

Some clearing is expected later tonight allowing some sunshine as the New Year’s Eve weekend gets underway Saturday. But any sun will yield ground to a new round of incoming clouds later Saturday.

Those clouds are to accompany the next weather disturbance to sink southeastward into the Midwest out of Canada and potential bring some flurries to the Chicago area later Saturday night that is to build into periods of light snow Sunday into Sunday night (New Year’s Eve). Though NOT a BIG SYSTEM, modest accumulations are possible—likely on the order of several tenths of an inch to perhaps as much as an inch or inch and a half total in some locations in and around Chicago. The main snowfall with that system is still a day and a half to 2 days away—so forecasts will become more precise as we move forward in time and closer to its arrival.

There’s a colder look to the weather pattern which is emerging for next week as we get into January and the new year. Though temps next week are STILL likely to post a surplus (in other words, finish above normal)—the week as a whole is to average close to 11-deg chillier than this week (with its 15-deg ABOVE NORMAL average). And the following week is to come in another 4-deg colder on average. This suggests a week of highs in the 30s next week lowering by mid the following week and forward to the upper 20s or low 30s.

Though many details remain to be worked out—we continue to see a precip system indicated with temps seemingly at snow-producing levels early the week following next—that would come in toward Monday night and Tuesday of the week after next (January 8-9. There’s a long lead time of such a system and much can happen between now and then, but this is the first system in a while which has shown ANY sign of being a potential snow producer here. We’ll see if that works out. And it appears colder air, more wintry temps may follow.

ONE OTHER NOTE: Though hidden by clouds Friday, daylight today increased by 30 sec from yesterday. We’re to see an additional 34 sec of daylight Saturday; 38 more seconds Sunday and 43 seconds as 2024 gets underway Monday. SO DAYS ARE BEGINNING TO LENGTHEN—-a slow process that by June 21 (our longest day of the year), we see more than 6 hours additional daylight here.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

TONIGHT: Cloudy, a little drizzle at the open. Some breaks in the clouds and modestly colder later tonight. Low 31.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine’s back, temps cool—but ABOVE NORMAL. Clouds increase later in the day. West/southwest winds strengthen 10-22 mph in the afternoon. High 41.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, some flurries possible. Low 31.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy. Some flurries or patchy light snow possible in the morning building to more frequent light snow in the afternoon and into Sunday night (New Year’s Eve). Some accumulation may cause slippery spots—totals from several tens of an inch to just over an inch appear possible. High Sunday 35.

MONDAY (New Year’s Day): Some lake effect snow showers possible mainly northwest Indiana into morning. Otherwise, clearing and chilly. High 36.

TUESDAY: Clouds return after initial sun. Breezy and chilly (though modestly above normal for the season). High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy. Some flurries or a snow shower possible. High 36.

THURSDAY : Cloudy spells, breezy and colder. Some lake flurries or snow showers possible. High 33.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and chilly. High 34.