CHICAGO — Snow showers continue across the Chicago area creating slick, icy travel conditions Thursday morning.

Drifting snow remains a concern causing low visibility in some parts. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Some rough conditions reported in Indiana Thursday morning near Rensselaer. Interstate 65 is currently closed in both directions just south of SR-114 for black ice and multiple crashes.

INDOT asking drivers to avoid travel on I-65 in Jasper County.

Cloudy conditions remain throughout the day with isolated snow showers Thursday night. Low temps: 18 degrees.

Friday Forecast: Cloudy and windy conditions with scattered snow. Winds: S 10-15 G35. High: 34.

