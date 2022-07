MESOSCALE DISCUSSION 1391 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 0841 PM CDT TUE JUL 05 2022 AREAS AFFECTED...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL INTO EASTERN IOWA...FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...FAR NORTHERN ILLINOIS CONCERNING...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440... VALID 060141Z - 060315Z THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 CONTINUES. SUMMARY...THE SEVERE THREAT CONTINUES ACROSS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440. DAMAGING GUSTS ARE THE PRIMARY THREAT WITH ALL STORMS, THOUGH AN INSTANCE OR TWO OF SEVERE HAIL REMAINS POSSIBLE. DISCUSSION...A BOW-ECHO MCS CONTINUES TO PROGRESS EASTWARD ACROSS CENTRAL INTO EASTERN IA, WITH RELATIVELY MORE DISCRETE MULTICELLULAR STORMS PERSISTING ALONG A BAROCLINIC ZONE EXTENDING EASTWARD TO THE WI/IL BORDER. THOUGH BOUNDARY-LAYER STABILIZATION HAS BEGUN, SURFACE TEMPERATURES REMAIN IN THE UPPER 80S F, WITH SURFACE DEWPOINTS BETWEEN 75-80 F. GIVEN THE WIDESPREAD 6.5 C/KM TROPOSPHERIC LAPSE RATES OVERSPREADING THE AFOREMENTIONED MOISTURE ACROSS THE EAST-WEST ORIENTED BAROCLINIC ZONE, 4000 J/KG MLCAPE REMAINS IN PLACE. AS SUCH, THE BOW-ECHO MCS AND PRECEDING CONVECTION SHOULD CONTINUE WITH SOME VIGOR FOR AT LEAST A FEW MORE HOURS BEFORE MORE APPRECIABLE MLCINH SETS IN. FOR THE NEXT FEW HOURS, AT LEAST A FEW DAMAGING WINDS GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE, THOUGH AN INSTANCE OR TWO OF MARGINALLY SEVERE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THE MORE DOMINANT UPDRAFTS (ESPECIALLY WITH THE STORMS PRECEDING THE BOW-ECHO) GIVEN THE MAGNITUDE OF CAPE PRESENT.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction