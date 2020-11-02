Late-season warmth arrives! Several days with temps averaging 10+ degrees above normal expected

Late-season warmth is headed this way!

For a tenth consecutive day Monday, Chicago’s daily temp average will finish below normal.

But there’s a break ahead!

You can look at the 24-hour temp changes in the Plains to see where Chicago temps are headed. Huge temp increases are there with temps already in the 60s as of early Monday afternoon.

That’s mild Pacific air and it’s eastbound, headed our way here in the Midwest.

It’s to produce average temps over the 5-day period from Tuesday through the coming weekend which are to average 12 to 17-deg above normal here in Chicago.

But a huge trough digging into the West had a major cold outbreak which is to spin up a snowy winter storm in the Rockies and Northern Plains. And the colder air this pattern shift introduces into the Lower 48 is to translate eastward into our area next week.

So strap in! Autumn weather is to take us on quite a ride over the coming two weeks.