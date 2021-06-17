Late night thunderstorms set to drench Chicago area

Thunderstorms are set to make a loud arrival Thursday night and early Friday after a very humid day.

The thunderstorm set up, despite the late hour of their potential arrival, could be potent and racing as these storms will beneath a powerful upper wind max. That raises the damaging wind potential over sections of the area–so this is a set-up to monitor.

There is a threat of severe weather along with including drenching downpours.

Severe storms are possible in the #Chicago area tonight. Numerous severe storms are possible in the Enhanced Risk area. Scattered, less widespread, severe storms are possible in the Slight area. Isolated severe storms are possible in Marginal area. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/25rkZaBuvz — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) June 17, 2021

Much of the #Chicago area is under at least a Slight Risk for severe storms tonight. That puts the region in the Level 2 category. The biggest threats tonight are winds up to 65 mph & ping pong ball sized hail. Flashing flooding is also possible. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/rBkQFi2xya — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) June 17, 2021

Model rainfall projections are interesting with the spread in greater Chicago area. Precip forecasts falling in the 0.50″ to 2″ range.

We’ll get rain – but we will need more

Droughts feed on themselves and models have a bias toward over-predicting. What we really need is several days of steady, soaking rains–and that just doesn’t often happen this time of year. Downpours, when the occur hit fast–like last Saturday’s across sections of the area–with O’Hare picking up 1.50″ and isolated 2″ totals noted while other areas, while some areas were merely grazed. Rains can come fast and hard–but it’s just so darn dry, even a good t-storm could leave us still wanting for more.

Forecast details and more at wgntv.com/weather