Lake-effect snow slowly diminishing – roads still slick/snow-covered in spots

The Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for the Chicago area – specifically all or portions of Lake, Cook, Du Page, and Will Counties are forecast to expire at 2PM CST this Friday afternoon, as the lake-effect snow showers gradually diminish and move east of our area. Roads in these areas are snow-covered and slick, so if out and about be prepared to take your time and anticipate a slower-than-normal trip.



Heaviest snows have occurred in Cook County with Wilmette and Harwood Heights leading the list with 8.0 and 7.1 – inches respectively. Veteran Weather observer Frank Wachowski reported 6.4-inches in the Midway Airport area. Generally an inch or two fell across southern Lake, Du Page, Grundy, Kendall and northern Will Counties with equal or for the most part lesser amounts farther west and south.

Below is a list of greater snowfall totals and a map of Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network observations across the heavier-hit area as of 9AM CST this morning. Location/snowfall (inches)

Wilmette…8.0

Harwood Heights…7.1

Midway…6.4

Oak Park…4.5

Oak Lawn…4.3

Chicago Ridge…4.2

Evanston…4.1

Rogers Park…3.5

Bridgeview…3.4

Oak Forest…3.4

Palos Park…3.0

Franklin Park…2.7

Elmhurst…2.3

Manhattan…2.3

Park Ridge…2.1





