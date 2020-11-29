Lake Effect snow moves into the region late Sunday, continues through tomorrow

CHICAGO — Strong northerly winds will bring Lake Effect snow into the region late Sunday, while the combination of strong winds and early morning snow will likely make for a messy commute in northwest Indiana Monday morning.

Winds pick up Sunday night, with the strongest gusts battering the coasts of Lake Michigan in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and causing waves of 13-17 feet along the shoreline.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect for those counties from midnight Sunday through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, as well as in La Porte County from midnight through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms moving in before the morning commute will likely make for messy and difficult driving conditions during the early Monday rush hour.

Winter Weather advisories take effect starting at 3 a.m. Monday in Indiana’s Porter and Jasper counties, where 2-5 inches of snow could fall through Tuesday. In Lake County, 1-3 inches are expected from 3 a.m.- 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The cold front moving through the area could also bring some light rain or snow showers east of I-57 Sunday evening. The European Forecast model says we could see some snow in the southern and southeastern section of Cook County around 7 a.m. Monday as well.

