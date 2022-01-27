Lake-effect snow looks to impact travel close-in and along the Lake Michigan shoreline for the Friday morning commute

Accumulating Lake-effect snow showers later tonight into Friday morning will make for a potentially slippery slow-go for travel along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline from just north of Chicago south around the end of the lake into NW Indiana. Amounts will be variable, depending upon how long the snow showers last in any one location, but could accumulate anywhere from an inch to over 6-inches before the snow gradually diminishes and drifts off to the east Friday afternoon.

A cold front will be moving south and east through our area with winds gradually from the west to the north this Thursday evening. The northerly flow will persist the length of Lake Michigan beginning after midnight and continuing until late morning Friday. Bands/plumes of snow showers will develop in this northern flow over the lake and shift inland – varying intensity and length of time spent will determine just how much snow will fall in any given location along and inland of the lakeshore. The pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service gives a good idea of expected distribution of the snow showers.