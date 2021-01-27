Lake-effect snow expected to accumulate along Lake Michigan shoreline Wednesday

Accumulating lake-effect snow showers today may impact areas just along the Lake Michigan shoreline from Chicago and Cook County around the south end of the lake into the northernmost sections of Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties in Indiana. The low-level wind pattern and temperature distribution seem conducive for the development of snow showers over southern Lake Michigan. Snow showers could set up in north-south bands and become almost stationary for extended periods. Under such conditions there could be snow accumulations of 1 to 3-inches in areas along and just inland of the lake where these “plumes” set up.

Hazardous driving conditions may well develop in stretches where the snow hits. Indications are the heaviest snowfall could occur along and just inland of the Cook County shoreline where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today. Then as winds slowly shift from north to northwest, the bands could shift around the south end of the lake into northwest Indiana this afternoon/evening.

For a more detailed look at projected conditions see the pictorial prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service below.