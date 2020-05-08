It will be colder on Mother’s Day than it was on Christmas

For only the third time since records began in 1871, temperatures are forecasted to be cooler on Mothers Day than the previous Christmas.

Normal high temperatures on Mother’s Day should be near 70 degrees, but this year with clouds and showers approaching, readings will struggle to reach the middle 50s.

Christmas 2019 recorded a high temperature of 57 degrees by comparison.

In a rare meteorological twist, this has only happened two other times since weather records began in 1871, most recently in 1982-83.

