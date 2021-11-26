It keeps getting colder



With each invasion of cold high pressure from Canada, temperatures tap a little colder air, as winter approaches and fall 2021 is more and more in our rear-view mirror. The high pressure overhead this Friday morning indeed carries the coldest air so far – lows dropping into the teens area-wide. The 19-degree lows at O’Hare and Midway mark the first time readings in the city have officially dropped into the teens since 9-months ago, February 21 when O’Hare registered a 17-degree low and Midway bottomed-out at 19-degrees. Lowest temps at area airport locations once again were registered at sites along and west of the Fox River – the lowest was 13 at Rochelle.

A light westerly wind made it “feel” about 10-degrees colder – coldest wind chills were 2-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove and DeKalb…Rochelle close behind at 3-degrees.



Following is a list of low temps and coldest wind chills this morning at Chicago-area airports:

Location/Low Temp/Wind chill

Rochelle….13/3

DeKalb….14/2

Aurora/Sugar Grove….14/2

Freeport….14/6

Rockford….14/5

Sterling/Rock Falls….14/4

Peru/Ottawa….15/5

Morris/Washburn….16/7

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….16/6

DuPage….16/6

Waukegan….17/9

Lansing….17/9

Pontiac….17/7

Schaumburg….17/11

Kankakee….18/8

O’Hare….19/8

Midway….19/8

Joliet….19/10

Palwaukee/Wheeling….20/10



NW Indiana:

Gary….19/9

Rensselaer….19/9

Valparaiso….23/11



SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….13/3

Janesville….14/5

Kenosha….16/5

