It keeps getting colder

With each invasion of cold high pressure from Canada, temperatures tap a little colder air, as winter approaches and fall 2021 is more and more in our rear-view mirror. The high pressure overhead this Friday morning indeed carries the coldest air so far – lows dropping into the teens area-wide. The 19-degree lows at O’Hare and Midway mark the first time readings in the city have officially dropped into the teens since 9-months ago, February 21 when O’Hare registered a 17-degree low and Midway bottomed-out at 19-degrees. Lowest temps at area airport locations once again were registered at sites along and west of the Fox River – the lowest was 13 at Rochelle.
A light westerly wind made it “feel” about 10-degrees colder – coldest wind chills were 2-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove and DeKalb…Rochelle close behind at 3-degrees.
Following is a list of low temps and coldest wind chills this morning at Chicago-area airports:
Location/Low Temp/Wind chill
Rochelle….13/3
DeKalb….14/2
Aurora/Sugar Grove….14/2
Freeport….14/6
Rockford….14/5
Sterling/Rock Falls….14/4
Peru/Ottawa….15/5
Morris/Washburn….16/7
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….16/6
DuPage….16/6
Waukegan….17/9
Lansing….17/9
Pontiac….17/7
Schaumburg….17/11
Kankakee….18/8
O’Hare….19/8
Midway….19/8
Joliet….19/10
Palwaukee/Wheeling….20/10
NW Indiana:
Gary….19/9
Rensselaer….19/9
Valparaiso….23/11
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….13/3
Janesville….14/5
Kenosha….16/5