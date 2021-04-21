Is there lightning in the Arctic? ?

Under clear skies and the influence of cold high pressure centered over the northern and central plains, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning. Lowest reading at local airport locations was the 26-degrees at Sterling-Rock Falls. Closer-in, Chicago’s official O’Hare low was 34-degrees.

The high pressure will drift east during the next 24 hours, and Chicago will remain in the coldest sector of the air mass until winds become a little more southwesterly during the day Thursday. A Freeze Warning for temperatures in the middle 20s will be in effect for the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana from Midnight tonight until 9AM Thursday morning. Note on the map below Freeze Warnings (Dark-blue-shaded areas) will be in effect tonight from eastern Nebraska and Kansas all the way east to the Appalachians. Areas under Frost Warning are in light-blue.