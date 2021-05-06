Dear Tom,
I recently read that Florida is no longer the “lightning capital” of the U.S. Is that true?
—Tom Zaruba Victoria, MN
Dear Tom,
It’s hard to say, as the data is very close. Florida has long been considered to be the lightning capital of the United States, but a new analysis from Vaisala, a Finnish environmental company, shows that might not be the case. Vaisala’s numbers indicate that, in recent years, Oklahoma has overtaken Florida, logging more lightning flashes per square kilometer than any other state in the country, according to Chris Vagasky, the lightning applications manager at Vaisala. The numbers show that Oklahoma and Florida are neck and neck — with 83.4 lightning flashes per square kilometer averaged over the past five years in Oklahoma, compared to 82.8 in Florida.
Is it true that Florida is no longer the “lightning capital” of the U.S.?
Dear Tom,