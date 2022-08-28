…THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS

AFTERNOON/EVENING FOR MN/WESTERN WI…AND NORTHERN IL/SOUTHEASTERN

WI…



…SUMMARY…

Severe thunderstorms should affect much of Minnesota into western

Wisconsin late this afternoon into early tonight, with large to very

large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes possible.

Damaging winds may also occur this afternoon from northern Illinois

into southeastern Wisconsin.



…MN and vicinity this afternoon into early tonight…

A well-defined midlevel trough will move eastward from western ND as

of mid-morning to northwestern MN tonight, and will be preceded by a

weakening MCV moving from eastern ND to northwestern MN today. The

primary associated surface cyclone will progress eastward across

SK/MB, as a trailing cold front/trough, likewise moves eastward

across the Dakotas to the MN border by this evening. Ahead of the

front/trough, a plume of steep midlevel lapse rates of 8-9 C/km

sampled in 12z soundings will act to cap a gradually moistening

boundary layer (mid-upper 60s dewpoints northern MN to low 70s

across southern MN by afternoon), and will allow MLCAPE to increase

to near 3000 J/kg. Stratus under the cap and lingering convection

in southeastern ND will tend to slow surface heating, but ascent

along the boundary will support weakening of convective inhibition

and thunderstorm development 21-23z across west central and

northwest MN. Storms will then spread eastward through late evening

and develop southward toward central MN, with greater uncertainty

regarding storm coverage with southward extent into IA/eastern NE

this evening.



Mixed convective modes are expected along and ahead of the surface

front/trough, with a few semi-discrete cells initially, and some

upscale growth into clusters/line segments expected by this evening.

Vertical shear will become sufficient for supercells as hodographs

lengthen and clockwise curvature increases some in the low levels,

as reflected by effective bulk shear of 35-45 kt and effective SRH

of 100-200 m2/s2. The steep midlevel lapse rates/large CAPE and

sufficiently long hodographs will favor isolated very large hail

(2-2.5 inch diameter) with the more discrete supercells initially,

and the threat will transition more to damaging winds of 60-70 mph

with upscale growth of convection. A couple of tornadoes will also

be possible with the initial supercells, and with embedded

circulations in line segments.



…Northern IL/southeastern WI this afternoon/evening…

An MCV will continue to move northeastward from southeastern IA

toward southeastern WI through this evening. Midlevel lapse rates

are poor, but surface heating in cloud breaks ahead of the MCV will

contribute to moderate buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg), and

thunderstorm development will be possible by early-mid afternoon

near the MS River. A mix of clusters and embedded rotating storms

will be possible given modest enhancement of low-level shear ahead

of the MCV (effective SRH in excess of 100 m2/s2), with the

