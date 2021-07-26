Indiana issues air quality alert for 4 regions Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting high ozone levels Tuesday for four regions in the central, southern and western parts of the state.

The alert covers Clark and Floyd counties in southeastern Indiana; Vigo, Carroll and Tippecanoe counties in west central Indiana; Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby counties in central Indiana; and Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in southwestern Indiana.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. It can irritate lungs and can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by driving less; not refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting thermostats to 75 degrees or above.