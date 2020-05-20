WATCH LIVE
Improving conditions many areas Wednesday, but significant flooding continues on numerous rivers in NE Illinois/NW Indiana

The forecast appears rain-free for the next couple days and that should allow Chicago-area flooding to gradually recede – some spots much faster than others, depending upon upstream flow/runoff. Major flooding should improve to Moderate levels today at Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Major flooding on the Illinois will improve somewhat today at Morris and Ottawa, but continue to rise at LaSalle. Flood Warnings have been dropped at quickly-receding Coal City on the Mazon River, Wilmington on the Kankakee and Milford on Sugar Creek. Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River are expected to fall below flood later today.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories at 7AM this Wednesday morning were depicted in light green on the headlined map. Following are latest Hydrologic River Stages/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.81  07 AM Wed  -0.94

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     8.88  06 AM Wed   0.20 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     9.81  06 AM Wed   0.04 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    14.93  07 AM Wed  -0.32 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    18.83  07 AM Wed  -0.80 MAJOR
River Forest          16.0    16.59  07 AM Wed  -0.59 MINOR
Riverside              7.5     8.76  07 AM Wed  -0.45 MODERATE

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.14  06 AM Wed   0.01 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.70  07 AM Wed  -0.36 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    13.62  07 AM Wed  -3.08 MODERATE

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.27  06 AM Wed  -1.45 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.37  07 AM Wed  -1.50

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    10.99  07 AM Wed  -2.11
Shorewood              6.5     6.98  07 AM Wed  -1.95 MINOR

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.39  06 AM Wed  -0.42 ADVISORY
Foresman              18.0    16.35  07 AM Wed   0.23 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0    14.87  07 AM Wed  -0.01 ADVISORY
Iroquois              18.0    17.19  07 AM Wed   0.12 ADVISORY

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    17.46  07 AM Wed  -2.52

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.17  07 AM Wed   0.29 ADVISORY
Kouts                 11.0    10.14  07 AM Wed   0.11 ADVISORY
Shelby                10.5    11.32  07 AM Wed  -0.26 MINOR
Momence                5.0     5.55  07 AM Wed  -0.68 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     6.21  07 AM Wed  -1.07

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     5.89  06 AM Wed  -2.94

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.36  07 AM Wed  -1.34

Munster (H            12.0    10.38  07 AM Wed  -2.02
South Holland         16.5    12.04  07 AM Wed  -2.27

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     8.72  07 AM Wed  -7.56

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    15.26  07 AM Wed  -1.36 MODERATE
Leonore               16.0    19.68  07 AM Wed  -3.24 MINOR

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    22.07  07 AM Wed  -2.70 MAJOR
Ottawa               463.0   470.93  06 AM Wed  -1.45 MAJOR
La Salle              20.0    33.02  07 AM Wed   0.93 MAJOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     5.91  07 AM Wed  -1.42

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     9.17  06 AM Wed  -1.33 MINOR
Perryville            12.0    14.92  06 AM Wed  -0.02 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.87  07 AM Wed   0.28

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.01  06 AM Wed   0.08
Latham Park            9.0     7.18  06 AM Wed   0.04
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.19  07 AM Wed   0.01
Byron                 13.0    12.50  07 AM Wed  -0.47
Dixon                 16.0    14.42  06 AM Wed  -0.28 ADVISORY

