Improving conditions many areas Wednesday, but significant flooding continues on numerous rivers in NE Illinois/NW Indiana

The forecast appears rain-free for the next couple days and that should allow Chicago-area flooding to gradually recede – some spots much faster than others, depending upon upstream flow/runoff. Major flooding should improve to Moderate levels today at Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Major flooding on the Illinois will improve somewhat today at Morris and Ottawa, but continue to rise at LaSalle. Flood Warnings have been dropped at quickly-receding Coal City on the Mazon River, Wilmington on the Kankakee and Milford on Sugar Creek. Belvidere on the Kishwaukee River and Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River are expected to fall below flood later today.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories at 7AM this Wednesday morning were depicted in light green on the headlined map. Following are latest Hydrologic River Stages/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.81 07 AM Wed -0.94 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 8.88 06 AM Wed 0.20 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 9.81 06 AM Wed 0.04 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 14.93 07 AM Wed -0.32 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 18.83 07 AM Wed -0.80 MAJOR River Forest 16.0 16.59 07 AM Wed -0.59 MINOR Riverside 7.5 8.76 07 AM Wed -0.45 MODERATE Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.14 06 AM Wed 0.01 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.70 07 AM Wed -0.36 MINOR Dayton 12.0 13.62 07 AM Wed -3.08 MODERATE East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 19.27 06 AM Wed -1.45 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 10.37 07 AM Wed -1.50 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 10.99 07 AM Wed -2.11 Shorewood 6.5 6.98 07 AM Wed -1.95 MINOR Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 11.39 06 AM Wed -0.42 ADVISORY Foresman 18.0 16.35 07 AM Wed 0.23 ADVISORY Chebanse 16.0 14.87 07 AM Wed -0.01 ADVISORY Iroquois 18.0 17.19 07 AM Wed 0.12 ADVISORY Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 17.46 07 AM Wed -2.52 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.17 07 AM Wed 0.29 ADVISORY Kouts 11.0 10.14 07 AM Wed 0.11 ADVISORY Shelby 10.5 11.32 07 AM Wed -0.26 MINOR Momence 5.0 5.55 07 AM Wed -0.68 MINOR Wilmington 6.5 6.21 07 AM Wed -1.07 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 5.89 06 AM Wed -2.94 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 4.36 07 AM Wed -1.34 Munster (H 12.0 10.38 07 AM Wed -2.02 South Holland 16.5 12.04 07 AM Wed -2.27 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 8.72 07 AM Wed -7.56 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 15.26 07 AM Wed -1.36 MODERATE Leonore 16.0 19.68 07 AM Wed -3.24 MINOR Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 22.07 07 AM Wed -2.70 MAJOR Ottawa 463.0 470.93 06 AM Wed -1.45 MAJOR La Salle 20.0 33.02 07 AM Wed 0.93 MAJOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 5.91 07 AM Wed -1.42 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 9.17 06 AM Wed -1.33 MINOR Perryville 12.0 14.92 06 AM Wed -0.02 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.87 07 AM Wed 0.28 Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.01 06 AM Wed 0.08 Latham Park 9.0 7.18 06 AM Wed 0.04 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.19 07 AM Wed 0.01 Byron 13.0 12.50 07 AM Wed -0.47 Dixon 16.0 14.42 06 AM Wed -0.28 ADVISORY