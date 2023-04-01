Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Saturday to allow immediate assistance and public safety support to help those impacted by Friday’s damaging tornadoes and storms.

Those areas include Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has been directed by Pritzker to coordinate a statewide response.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” Pritzker said in a statement. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”

Some of the areas include the fatal roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, in Crawford County where three people died, in both Boon and Crawford County where about 30 structures were damaged, including the Robinson Airport and in Sangamon and Marion counties.

In DuPage County, Batavia and the Village of Addison saw damage.

According to a news release from Pritzker’s office, multiple structures were damaged in the Village of Addison.

Prtizker’s office says the disaster proclamation will support local governments as they respond to the damage and begin recovery operations.