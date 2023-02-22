

Freezing rain will spread over the Chicago area generally north of Interstate 88/290 today, creating a build-up of Ice on all exposed surfaces causing treacherous, extremely dangerous conditions for anyone venturing outside on foot or attempting to travel .



An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for counties adjacent to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line where a layer of up to a half-inch of ice could accumulate by tonight likely damaging trees and power lines as well as creating the extremely difficult travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most counties along and north of Interstate-88/290 north to the counties impacted by the Ice Storm Warning – calling for hazardous conditions and ice accumulations of one to two-tenths of an inch in this area today into the overnight hours – conditions worsening the farther north you go.

The area under an Ice Storm Warning is depicted in dark red on the headlined map – valid today and tonight. The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory today into the overnight hours are depicted in Purple. Northern Cook County is in the Advisory, while the remainder of the county and city of Chicago may not be impacted as much due to easterly winds off the 36-degree waters of Lake Michigan keeping temps just above freezing, but it’s a fine line and residents in the city may well experience the freezing rain/ice build-up, so should take extra precautions if outside. The Ice Storm Warning is in effect across all of southern Wisconsin