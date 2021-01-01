Ice, snow, freezing rain expected Friday

It will be a wintry start to the new year in the Chicago area.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Kankakee County starting at 6 a.m. LaSalle and Grundy counties starting at 9 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the rest of the area starting at 9 a.m.

Counties include Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, Lee, Will in Illinois and Lake and Porter in Indiana.

Several forms of precipitation is expected, with the most concerning being the freezing rain.

Morning hours expect freezing rain with some snow mixed in. Friday afternoon rain and freezing rain is expected with late day and evening snow to follow, especially northwest where snow will arrive by mid afternoon.

Snow is expected to taper off before midnight.

Ice Storm Warning area may see 0.2-0.4 inches of ice. Winds NE 5-15 mph.



Things will be quiet again for the weekend with Saturday starting things out with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 35.

