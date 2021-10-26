Hydrologic River Stage Summary – Minor Flooding on the Illinois, Vermilion, Mazon, Little Calumet Rivers, and Sugar Creek



Most of the rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to rise after the widespread heavy Sunday-Monday rains that saw over an inch far north portions to nearly 5-inches along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor. Minor flooding is occurring on the Illinois River at Morris, Ottawa and LaSalle, the Sugar Creek at Milford, the Little Calumet at Munster, the Vermilion at Pontiac, and the Mazon River at Coal City. Near bankfull conditions have prompted Flood Advisories on segments of the Vermilion, Iroquois, Kankakee and the East Branch of the Du Page Rivers.

Below is the latest River Stage Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with forecast Warnings/Advisories:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warning/ Stage Today Change Advisories North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.82 07 AM Tue 0.87 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 3.10 06 AM Tue 1.19 Gurnee 7.0 2.65 06 AM Tue -0.49 Lincolnshire 12.5 8.32 07 AM Tue 1.01 Des Plaines 15.0 11.06 07 AM Tue 0.42 River Forest 16.0 9.62 07 AM Tue 0.82 Riverside 7.5 5.69 07 AM Tue 0.46 Fox River (Illinois) Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 5.37 06 AM Tue -0.42 Montgomery 13.5 M M M Dayton 12.0 9.28 07 AM Tue 1.43 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 20.0 18.45 07 AM Tue -0.17 Advisory West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 10.05 07 AM Tue 0.56 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 9.62 07 AM Tue 0.37 Shorewood 6.5 3.86 07 AM Tue 1.04 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 11.35 06 AM Tue 2.40 Advisory Foresman 18.0 15.85 07 AM Tue 3.53 Advisory Chebanse 16.0 12.54 07 AM Tue 4.59 Iroquois 18.0 14.93 07 AM Tue 5.97 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 21.55 07 AM Tue 7.57 Minor Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.17 07 AM Tue 2.71 Shelby 10.5 9.21 07 AM Tue 2.57 Advisory Momence 5.0 4.66 07 AM Tue 0.90 Advisory Wilmington 6.5 5.89 07 AM Tue 2.30 Advisory Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 9.80 06 AM Tue 0.13 Little Calumet River Munster (H 12.0 12.67 07 AM Tue 0.36 Minor South Holland 16.5 13.81 07 AM Tue 0.40 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 11.98 07 AM Tue 3.25 Minor Vermilion River (Illinois Basin) Pontiac 14.0 13.38 07 AM Tue 3.77 Advisory Leonore 16.0 16.32 07 AM Tue 3.45 Minor Illinois River (Upper) Morris 16.0 15.69 07 AM Tue 6.39 Minor Ottawa 463.0 463.29 06 AM Tue 3.15 Minor La Salle 20.0 21.93 07 AM Tue 5.84 Minor South Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 3.30 06 AM Tue -0.84 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 M M M Perryville 12.0 6.18 06 AM Tue 0.49 Pecatonica River (Lower) Shirland 12.0 5.14 07 AM Tue 0.71 Rock River Rockton 10.0 4.76 06 AM Tue 1.14 Latham Park 9.0 M M M Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 M M M Byron 13.0 5.70 07 AM Tue 0.46 Dixon 16.0 8.36 06 AM Tue 0.25