Hydrologic River Stage Summary – Minor Flooding on the Illinois, Vermilion, Mazon, Little Calumet Rivers, and Sugar Creek

Most of the rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to rise after the widespread heavy Sunday-Monday rains that saw over an inch far north portions to nearly 5-inches along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor. Minor flooding is occurring on the Illinois River at Morris, Ottawa and LaSalle, the Sugar Creek at Milford, the Little Calumet at Munster, the Vermilion at Pontiac, and the Mazon River at Coal City. Near bankfull conditions have prompted Flood Advisories on segments of the Vermilion, Iroquois, Kankakee and the East Branch of the Du Page Rivers.

Below is the latest River Stage Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with forecast Warnings/Advisories:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood Warning/
                     Stage    Today            Change  Advisories

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.82  07 AM Tue   0.87

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.10  06 AM Tue   1.19
Gurnee                 7.0     2.65  06 AM Tue  -0.49
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.32  07 AM Tue   1.01
Des Plaines           15.0    11.06  07 AM Tue   0.42
River Forest          16.0     9.62  07 AM Tue   0.82
Riverside              7.5     5.69  07 AM Tue   0.46

Fox River (Illinois)
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     5.37  06 AM Tue  -0.42
Montgomery            13.5        M  M              M
Dayton                12.0     9.28  07 AM Tue   1.43

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           20.0    18.45  07 AM Tue  -0.17 Advisory

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.05  07 AM Tue   0.56

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.62  07 AM Tue   0.37
Shorewood              6.5     3.86  07 AM Tue   1.04

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.35  06 AM Tue   2.40  Advisory
Foresman              18.0    15.85  07 AM Tue   3.53  Advisory
Chebanse              16.0    12.54  07 AM Tue   4.59
Iroquois              18.0    14.93  07 AM Tue   5.97

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    21.55  07 AM Tue   7.57  Minor

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.17  07 AM Tue   2.71
Shelby                10.5     9.21  07 AM Tue   2.57  Advisory
Momence                5.0     4.66  07 AM Tue   0.90  Advisory
Wilmington             6.5     5.89  07 AM Tue   2.30  Advisory

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     9.80  06 AM Tue   0.13

Little Calumet River
Munster (H            12.0    12.67  07 AM Tue   0.36  Minor
South Holland         16.5    13.81  07 AM Tue   0.40

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0    11.98  07 AM Tue   3.25  Minor

Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)
Pontiac               14.0    13.38  07 AM Tue   3.77  Advisory
Leonore               16.0    16.32  07 AM Tue   3.45  Minor

Illinois River (Upper)
Morris                16.0    15.69  07 AM Tue   6.39  Minor
Ottawa               463.0   463.29  06 AM Tue   3.15  Minor
La Salle              20.0    21.93  07 AM Tue   5.84  Minor

South Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     3.30  06 AM Tue  -0.84

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     6.18  06 AM Tue   0.49

Pecatonica River (Lower)
Shirland              12.0     5.14  07 AM Tue   0.71

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     4.76  06 AM Tue   1.14
Latham Park            9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0        M  M              M
Byron                 13.0     5.70  07 AM Tue   0.46
Dixon                 16.0     8.36  06 AM Tue   0.25

