Hurricane history in the making?

It’s possible there will be two hurricanes in the gulf simultaneously early next week. That’s never happened before.

And here’s a bit more history.

Friday morning’s development of our 12th named tropical system of the season in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Laura, is the earliest a 12th named storm has occurred in the Atlantic basin.



The official National Hurricane Center forecast tracks for these two systems are posted, as is a Friday GOES-16 satellite image of the disturbances’ current locations.

AON Insurance meteorologist Steve Bowen points out 9 of the 12 named Atlantic basin tropical storms in this 2020 hurricane season fall under the header “earliest to occur.” And that with the Caribbean system likely to be named shortly, we are likely to imminently be able to say that 10 of 13 named storms have been the earliest to occur.

Steve’s analysis of the 28 earliest forming named storms in the Atlantic basin (the area which includes the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) is posted here.