Huge warm-up Chicago area-wide Monday

After a chilly start to the day that saw scattered light frost in a few locations, temperatures took off across the Chicago area. Readings topped out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except close to Lake Michigan in Lake County, IL into Kenosha County, WI where a slight wind trajectory (southeast breeze) off the lake kept highs about 10-degrees cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



By mid-morning strong southerly winds kicked in, and when combined with the 90 percent of possible sunshine, accelerated the warming of the very dry air. At area airport locations most temperature rises were between 39 and 42-degrees with the greatest temperature jump a very unusual 44-degrees at Pontiac (low of 37 and high 81). Peak wind gusts were 52 mph at Rockford and Aurora/Sugar Grove – O’Hare recorded a late afternoon gust of 50 mph.

Following is a list of area airport observations: High/low temps, the degree difference between high/ low temps, and peak wind gust (mph).

Location-High/low- Difference- Peak Gusts



Location High temp Low temp Temp differnece Peak Gust Rochelle 81 38 43 47 Aurora/Sugar Grove 80 38 42 52 Morris/Washburn 81 38 43 40 DeKalb 78 37 41 48 DuPage/West Chicago 78 39 39 49 Freeport 78 37 41 30 Lansing 76 35 41 37 Kankakee 78 35 43 39 Joliet 80 39 41 37 Romeoville/Lewis Univ 78 38 40 41 Midway 79 40 39 49 O’Hare 79 40 39 50 Pontiac 81 37 44 46 Palwaukee/Wheeling 79 41 38 47 Rockford 82 40 42 52 Sterling/Rock Falls 81 39 42 31 Waukegan 68 39 29 32 Peru/Ottawa 81 39 42 45 Gary IN 77 37 40 36 Rensselaer IN 75 34 41 37 Valparaiso IN 76 34 42 38 Burlington WI 77 38 39 30 Janesville WI 81 39 42 39 Kenosha WI 70 40 30 36